Wednesday Jan 04 2023
Sonu Nigam, Vishal-Sheykhar, Shaan 'catch up' after long time, fans recall 90s era

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Sonu Nigam and Shaan are the most popular Bollywood singers of the 90s and 2000s
India’s power packed singers Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani gather together after a long time.

The Sawariya singer, taking it to his Instagram, dropped a picture of him sitting together with the other three phenomenal singers. Playback singer Sonu can be seen taking the selfie while Vishal, Sheykhar and Shaan pose for the click.

He wrote a sweet caption on the photo that read: “4 Musketeers !!! Looking forward to more such pleasant surprises... when we can catch up and spend some fun times together... in 2023!! #goodtimeswithgoodfriends.”

As soon as the picture came out, Dadlani commented sending love to all. “Love you all, guys. We should all meet more often. @shekharravjiani @sonunigamofficial aap sab bataao kab.”

The fans couldn’t stop gushing over this memorable reunion as they called them favourites and OGs in the comments. One of the fans wrote: “All the icons in one place.

The fans are looking forward to more collaborations among them in the future as they recall the 90s era. “We want to hear more of Sonu Nigam and Shaan and less of the auto tuned so called singers. Bring back the late 90s and early 2000s with these beautiful musicians.”

Sonu Nigam is known to be a versatile singer of all time. Some of his hit songs include: Kal Ho Na Ho, Sooraj Hua Madham, Saathiya and many more.

Meanwhile, some hit songs of Shaan are: Jab Se Tere Naina, Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe, Behti Hawa Sa Tha Wo, reports NDTV.

