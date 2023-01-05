Ramiz Raja defends PJL after PCB’s claim of losses

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja speaking to a press conference. — PCB/File

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja shared some WhatsApp screenshots which show the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed for the first-ever Pakistan Junior League (PJL).

Last week, the PCB's Management Committee, led by its new chairman Najam Sethi, decided to cease the PJL after claiming that the league incurred heavy losses.

Raja responded to the claims and shared details of the MoU which could have generated handsome profits in the future.

"Reproducing the signed MOU for PJL. It confirms the value sustainability and profit it could have yielded to the Board… and most importantly young players development," Raja wrote while sharing WhatsApp screenshots showing the details of PJL’s MOU.

The former cricketer also revealed that franchises for the next edition of the PJL were to be locked in by January 13.

Earlier, Ramiz Ramiz expressed disappointment over the decision to discontinue his brainchild the PJL.

"All kids need is a little help, a little hope, and somebody who believes in them." — Magic Johnson. It is so sad that PJL has fallen to vendetta politics and rolled back even though 7 of the kids made it to PSL 8 emerging category, and 3 are part of Pak vs NZ as reserves," he wrote on his social media account.

Raja was sacked overnight just days after the national team suffered a humiliating first-ever 3-0 home series whitewash at the hands of England.

The new management body made some quick decisions including the restoration of departmental cricket as per their mandate in accordance with the PCB 2014 constitution.