Princess Diana crossed Tom Cruise off her ‘dating list’ because of THIS reason

Princess Diana expressed her disapproval for Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise due to his height.



The former Princess of Wales rejected the actor because of his short height, says her former chef Darren McGrady.

The chef recalled as he said, “She [Diana] came into the kitchen one morning and said, ‘Darren, we’ve had an invite to go and watch the making of Mission Impossible at Pinewood Studios in London, for me to take William and Harry.

Darren then told the Princess: “‘I’m not sure about the boys, your Royal Highness, but if you get to meet Tom Cruise…’, and in reply, she said, “Darren, I’ll crack the funnies”.

After meeting the star, the mother-of-two was quick to turn down the possibility of a romantic future.

The chef recalled: “She came in, picked up some fruit, walked out and didn’t say anything. But as she was walking out, she said, ‘That’s another one off the list. He’s too short’.” Well, Sad!