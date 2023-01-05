Arshad Sharif probe: SC takes note of delay in writing letter to Kenyan authorities

Slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday took note of the delay on part of the government in writing a letter to the Kenyan government for mutual assistance in Arshad Sharif's murder probe.

The apex court also directed the joint investigation team (JIT) to approach the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the inclusion of the United Nations in the probe.

A five-member larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, issued the directive during the hearing of a suo motu notice in the high profile murder case.

At the outset of the hearing, CJP Bandial inquired about the progress in the investigations of Sharif's murder.

"Arshad Sharif's death isn't just a matter of human rights but a gruesome murder," CJP Bandial said.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till the first week of February.

More to follow...