 
pakistan
Thursday Dec 08 2022
By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui
|
Maryam Nawaz

SC order: Govt forms new JIT to probe Arshad Sharif murder

By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui
|
Maryam Nawaz

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Senior slain journalist Arshad Sharif speaks at an event. —Twitter/File
Senior slain journalist Arshad Sharif speaks at an event. —Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday shared the names of the members of a new joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif with the Supreme Court.

The government has proposed new names for the team after the apex court Wednesday rejected a JIT formed earlier by Islamabad Police and ordered that an "independent" team be constituted to probe the case.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial is heading a five-member bench that is hearing the suo motu case into the gruesome murder of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya on October 23.

The Kenyan authorities had claimed the journalist was killed in a mistaken identity case after which the African country's Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) launched an investigation, the findings of which have not been released as yet.

Sharif fled Pakistan citing threats to his life after a number of treason cases were filed against him.

The apex court took notice and sought responses from the ministries of foreign and interior.

At the outset of today’s hearing, the federal government informed the court that a new JIT has been formed including DIG Islamabad Owais Ahmed, Director Cybercrime FIA Waqaruddin Syed, Sajid Kayani from Intelligence Bureau, Murtaza Afzal from Military Intelligence and Mohammad Aslam from Inter-Services Intelligence.

More to follow...

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan ‘disappointed’ over inclusion in religious violators list by US

Pakistan ‘disappointed’ over inclusion in religious violators list by US
COAS Gen Munir, CJCSC Gen Mirza conferred with Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military)

COAS Gen Munir, CJCSC Gen Mirza conferred with Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military)
Dr Saif-ur-Rehman's name finalised for Karachi administrator: sources

Dr Saif-ur-Rehman's name finalised for Karachi administrator: sources
IHC bars authorities from arresting Suleman Shehbaz upon return

IHC bars authorities from arresting Suleman Shehbaz upon return
Tasnim Haider gives no evidence to fact-finding team in Arshad Sharif case

Tasnim Haider gives no evidence to fact-finding team in Arshad Sharif case
President Alvi hopes COAS will reduce trust deficit among institutions

President Alvi hopes COAS will reduce trust deficit among institutions
Justice Ayesha Malik makes it to world’s 100 inspiring women list

Justice Ayesha Malik makes it to world’s 100 inspiring women list
Shujaat proposes to mediate between Imran, govt

Shujaat proposes to mediate between Imran, govt
Over 300 Sunday bazaar shops gutted after massive fire in Islamabad

Over 300 Sunday bazaar shops gutted after massive fire in Islamabad
Imran Khan intends to dissolve KP, Punjab assemblies soon: Qureshi

Imran Khan intends to dissolve KP, Punjab assemblies soon: Qureshi
Gen Munir visits Quaid's mausoleum on maiden trip to Karachi as COAS

Gen Munir visits Quaid's mausoleum on maiden trip to Karachi as COAS
Top trending news Pakistanis were most interested in 2022

Top trending news Pakistanis were most interested in 2022