'No politics for now,' says Junaid Safdar

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz's son, Muhammad Junaid Safdar, has clarified that neither is he contesting elections nor taking part in politics — for now.

Speaking to Geo News over the phone after reaching Lahore on Thursday night, Junaid said he will not be joining politics as he settles in Pakistan full-time after completing his education in the United Kingdom.



“I am not interested in Pakistani politics, for now. I have only moved to Pakistan to fulfil the responsibilities owed to my mother and family. I will be assisting my mother in her work and family matters but I will not be taking part in politics," he added.

Media speculation started after The News reported that Maryam will be returning to Pakistan in the third week of January and her son will reach the country ahead of her to settle full-time in Lahore to help his mother.

It was also speculated that Junaid will be taking part in the upcoming elections but he clarified that he had no such intention at this point in time.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Maryam left for Geneva on Wednesday afternoon from London to spend a week there. Junaid was with his mother and grandfather when the family spent about three weeks in Europe on holidays in October and November.

Junaid has done two master's and the same number of bachelor's degrees from UK universities, including a degree from the University of Cambridge last summer. He is a polo enthusiast and has won many competitions when playing for UK universities.

Nawaz and Maryam will return to London from Geneva in about a week and then the PML-N senior vice-president will leave for Pakistan. A date for Nawaz's return has not been finalised but sources say that preparations are underway for his return to Pakistan in a few months.

Junaid has confirmed that his mother planned to return to Pakistan in the third week and will be focussing full-time on politics.