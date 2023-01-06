 
entertainment
Friday Jan 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry talks about 'old woman' who treated him like 'stallion'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 06, 2023

Prince Harry talks about the negative experience of being with an older woman.

The Duke of Sussex, in his book Spare, reveals how he lost his virginity in a “quick” romp.

In the leaked Spanish version of his book, the 38-year-old writes: “She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion.”

He continues, “Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me to grace.”

“Among the many things about it that were wrong. It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub,” he writes as he reflects on the incident negatively.

