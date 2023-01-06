 
entertainment
Friday Jan 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘stooped too low’ with memoir revelations of ‘grieving’ King Charles

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 06, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has been called out for ‘stooping too far’ with his bid to oust Prince William and King Charles, even when they were going through the grief of Prince Philip.

Royal commentator and author Rebecca English issued this accusation.

Her claims have come in a piece for the Daily Mail and read, “Prince Harry promised that his much-anticipated memoir would be one of ‘raw, unflinching honesty’.”

“Raw and unflinching it certainly is turning out to be, according to a leaked copy seen by The Guardian, which published some of the most explosive extracts this morning.”

“In it, Harry accuses his estranged brother of physically assaulting him during a particularly heated row at his Nottingham Cottage home after William called his wife Meghan ‘rude and abrasive’.”

“He also recalls how their desperate father pleaded for peace between his warring sons at Prince Philip’s funeral.”

“It’s worth letting the fact that Harry would stoop to recounting a private remark allegedly said by a grieving King Charles at his own father’s funeral sink in a little.”

“So it is clear, then, that this will be a book packed with revelations designed both to embarrass and humiliate the Royal Family, as well as ensure that it will shoot up the best-seller charts and fill the Sussexes’ pockets with lucre.”

More From Entertainment:

Sam Mendes takes a trip down memory lane, shares traumatic childhood memories

Sam Mendes takes a trip down memory lane, shares traumatic childhood memories
Netflix true crime documentary series and shows: Complete list

Netflix true crime documentary series and shows: Complete list

Brooklyn Beckham's 'underdone' beef roast 'cost whopping £300: Read on

Brooklyn Beckham's 'underdone' beef roast 'cost whopping £300: Read on
Dua Lipa spotted after she adds another whopping £4MILLION to her fortune

Dua Lipa spotted after she adds another whopping £4MILLION to her fortune

Dwayne Johnson praises ‘brother’ Chris Hemsworth as he clocks 200 minutes underwater

Dwayne Johnson praises ‘brother’ Chris Hemsworth as he clocks 200 minutes underwater
Brad Pitt loves how ‘chill and low-key’ Ines De Ramon is: ‘They're great match’

Brad Pitt loves how ‘chill and low-key’ Ines De Ramon is: ‘They're great match’
Jennifer Aniston looking to settle down with right life partner after Justin Theroux split

Jennifer Aniston looking to settle down with right life partner after Justin Theroux split
North West makes a sweet attempt to convince dad Kanye for allowing her to use TikTok

North West makes a sweet attempt to convince dad Kanye for allowing her to use TikTok
'Wednesday' tattoo goes viral for uncanny similarity with Samuel L. Jackson

'Wednesday' tattoo goes viral for uncanny similarity with Samuel L. Jackson
Taliban official reacts to Prince Harry’s remarks

Taliban official reacts to Prince Harry’s remarks

Julia Fox reveals she cuddled with Drake during extravagant date

Julia Fox reveals she cuddled with Drake during extravagant date
Hailey Bieber cried ‘happy tears’ after learning about Ireland Baldwin pregnancy

Hailey Bieber cried ‘happy tears’ after learning about Ireland Baldwin pregnancy