Jeremy Renner shares video of recovery from hospital

Jeremy Renner took to Instagram to share a video of himself from the hospital where he is recovering after his surgery. Jeremy Renner gave an update to his fans sharing about 'not no great' day in the intensive care unit, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Jeremy shared a video of himself on the hospital bed and he is seen getting a head massage from his mother and sister. Jeremy recently went through emergency surgery after getting heavily injured in a snow ploughing accident.

In the caption, Jeremy wrote, "A ‘not no great’ ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sister and mama (red heart emoji). Thank you sooooo much.”

Jeremy got into an accident on New Year's Day when a piece of ploughing equipment ran over his leg while he was clearing out the snow after a snowstorm.

The actor had extensive injuries and lost a lot of blood but luckily his doctor neighbour put a tourniquet on Jeremy's leg until paramedics arrived to airlift him to the hospital.