Tom Holland shared the ‘Avengers: Doomsday' secret with Zendaya ‘right away'

Tom Holland has shared that he passed the massive Avengers: Doomsday casting secret to Zendaya right away, despite Marvel's notorious efforts to keep him from leaking franchise spoilers.

The Spider-Man star admitted that he was one of a select few individuals to learn that Robert Downey Jr. would be making a shocking return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom long before the news was officially unveiled to the public.

Known globally among fans for his endearing habit of accidentally ruining movie surprises, Holland confessed that he simply could not sit on a secret that huge without telling his partner immediately.

Zendaya, who is Holland’s wife and longtime Spider-Man co-star, told Cinemania that she found out right away after Downey personally called Holland to break the news.

Reliving the exact moment the phone call ended, Holland revealed that he thinks he hung up the phone and told Zendaya that Downey was coming back.

Explaining how the conversation came about, the British actor noted that he and Downey just have casual catch-ups every now and then, and during one of those regular check-ins, the Oscar winner casually dropped the bombshell.

Holland previously touched upon the immense pressure of holding onto the casting news during an appearance on the Rich Roll podcast in 2024, noting that it was an incredibly tough secret to sit on because of his widespread reputation for ruining things.

To prevent any accidental slips before the official studio announcement, Holland admitted he deliberately avoided doing any promotional press.