Selena Gomez, Timothee Chalamet reunite for animated alien film 'Not Alone'

Gomez, 33, and Chalamet, 30, last teamed up for the 2019 romcom ‘A Rainy Day in New York’

Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez are teaming up on the big screen for a second time.

The Oscar-nominated actor and the pop star have signed on to lead Not Alone, an upcoming animated adventure from Illumination, the studio behind blockbuster franchises like Despicable Me and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The pair last starred together in the 2019 romcom A Rainy Day in New York.

Set for release on April 16, 2027, Not Alone marks Chalamet’s first-ever animated voice role, while Gomez has previously done voice acting for Hotel Transylvania.

Chalamet, 30, will voice Joe, an introverted rocket mechanic who prefers a quiet life on his own. Meanwhile, Gomez, 33, will play Fran, a gifted astro-botanist working on the world’s first plant-powered rocket. Their paths cross as they prepare for the rocket’s historic launch, but romance doesn’t come easily for either of them.

Things become even more complicated when three tiny alien fugitives crash into Joe’s life.

The film’s synopsis reveals that the lovable extraterrestrials — Dunk, Welly and Shirm — are hiding from an overzealous but incompetent law officer named Zandro. Believing Fran’s rocket could help them return home, the aliens soon become tangled in Joe and Fran’s mission.

The supporting cast includes Rob Brydon, Diane Morgan, Jamie Demetriou, Brett Goldstein, Allison Janney and Lamorne Morris.

Not Alone is being directed by Illumination veterans Eric Guillon, Claire Dodgson and Jonathan Del Val, all of whom have worked on some of the studio’s biggest hits.