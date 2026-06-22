Carly Rae Jepsen announces comeback double album 'Day and Night'

Carly Rae Jepsen returns with new music after three years

Carly Rae Jepsen is coming out with new music after three years!

The Call Me Maybe hitmaker announced on Monday, June 22, that her eighth studio album, Day and Night, will be released on September 18. The 24-track double album will be split into two halves: Day and Night.

According to a press release by Interscope Records, Day is described as “organic and raw, with live instrumentation and hints of ’70s-inspired psychedelic pop,” while Night is “exploratory and intense, shifting into a sleek, synth-driven world of dance pop.”

Fans won’t have to wait long for a preview as Jepsen will release the album’s lead single, On Wires, this Friday (June 26, offering the first glimpse into her latest era.

“It’s a double album baby!” Jepsen, 40, wrote in her social media announcement post. “You guessed it right. Day and Night arrives September 18th and I couldn’t be more proud. We kick things off this Friday w our first single On Wires.”

The new album marks Jepsen’s first full-length release since 2023’s The Loveliest Time, which served as a companion to 2022’s The Loneliest Time.

She’ll officially launch the project with a headlining set at New York City’s All Things Go Festival on Sept. 27. The performance will be her first live appearance of 2026 and places her atop a lineup that also includes Zara Larsson, Lola Young, Brandi Carlile and Muna.