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Kid Cudi confirms new album is coming: 'You ain't heard it like this'

The Grammy-winning rapper teases a 'really special' new album that he's been working on for years

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 23, 2026

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Kid Cudi teases new music as he reflects on a new approach to making music
Kid Cudi teases new music as he reflects on a new approach to making music 

Kid Cudi has been cooking up something really special in the studio.

After weeks of speculation, the Grammy-winning rapper confirmed in an Instagram video on Monday, June 22, that he has been busy working on his next album.

“I’ve been cooking. I know you guys been seeing my stories — me in the studio with different friends just working shit out — and I’m onto something really special,” begins Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi.

“I think your face is gonna melt,” he declared.

The Day ‘N’ Nite hitmaker said that nearly two decades making music and 13 albums later, he’s at a point in his career where he’s taking his time and tuning out outside noise.

“I’m not saying over the years I started to care, but the feeling for me to want to communicate these emotions changed,” he explained. “The way I did it or why I did it changed. And I just feel like this is something I’ve been working hard on for the past few years secretly just kind of just building it quietly.”

“I feel really good about it,” the rapper added. “You’ve heard a lot from me but you ain’t heard it like this.” 

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