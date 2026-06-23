Olivia Rodrigo announces All-Women Music Festival along with other A-listers

Olivia Rodrigo has announced she is launching her own music festival, and the lineup is, by any measure, extraordinary.

Daisy Chain Fields Festival will take place on 29 August at Great Park in Irvine, California, and will feature an entirely female lineup.

Rodrigo shared the news on social media, making clear this is something she has been working towards for years.

"Truly never felt more excited to share a piece of news with you all. I've had a dream of doing this festival for years and i am so ecstatic its finally coming true!!"

The lineup alongside Rodrigo includes Chappell Roan, Doechii, Katseye, Mitski, the Breeders, Bikini Kill, Garbage, Die Spitz, Eli, Quiet Light, Rachel Chinouriri and Not for Radio, with special guests Karen O, Stevie Nicks and Sarah McLachlan also set to appear.

"The lineup is truly insane and full of my heroes and friends," Rodrigo wrote.

Beyond the music, the festival has a clear philanthropic purpose.

Every penny of net proceeds will go to charities focused on advancing and advocating for women and girls, with partners including Planned Parenthood, the Center for Reproductive Rights, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, Baby2Baby, the National Women's Law Center and Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, among others.

"I firmly believe that joy, community, and music can be the drivers of meaningful change and I'm hopeful this festival will be just that," Rodrigo said.

"I absolutely cannot wait to scream and dance and sing with you guys August 29th!!!!"

Fans can sign up for presale access on the festival's website.

The announcement comes as Rodrigo is riding high on the success of her third album You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, making it her third consecutive album to top the chart.