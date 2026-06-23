‘Sopranos’ star James Gandolfini’s costar shares risqué experience with actor

The Sopranos star James Gandolfini’s former costar, Sarah Shahi, has shared a risqué experience from her time filming with the late actor, revealing that they genuinely could not stop even after the cameras stopped rolling.

Reflecting on the scenes they filmed together nearly two decades ago for the hit HBO series, the 46-year-old actress admitted that her intimate encounter with the screen legend was incredibly [good].

Shahi confessed that the on-screen passion translated into a real physical connection on set, leading the pair to continuously [stay in character] through multiple takes long after the director had called "cut" on their scenes.

The unexpected attraction caught the actress entirely by surprise, particularly given the 18-year age gap between the costars at the time.

Shahi, who guest-starred in the acclaimed 2007 season six episode Kennedy and Heidi, played Sonja Aragon, a Las Vegas stripper, college student, and the former mistress of Christopher Moltisanti, played by Michael Imperioli.

In the episode, her character meets Gandolfini's iconic mafia boss, Tony Soprano, and introduces him to hallucinogenic drugs.

The candid trip down memory lane offers a fascinating insight into the magnetic screen presence of Gandolfini, who tragically died at the age of 51 in 2013.

While The Sopranos remains widely celebrated for its gritty portrayal of mob life, Shahi’s recollections prove that the show's behind-the-scenes environment held just as much raw, unscripted intensity.