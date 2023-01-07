 
Grammy-winning Cage The Elephant's lead singer Matt Shultz arrested for possession of loaded guns

Grammy-winning rock band Cage The Elephant's lead singer, Matt Shultz, was taken into police custody Thursday morning, after finding two loaded guns in his possession.

Daily Mail reported that on January 5, Matt Shultz, was arrested from the Bowery Hotel on Manhattan's Lower East Side.

The rock singer was arrested after a hotel employee, found him carrying a handgun into a public restroom on the ground floor on Wednesday, January 4 night.

After the police asked Matt to step out of the room, he admitted that he had two .45 caliber guns.

After arrest, a judge granted a search warrant allowing police to enter the room, where they discovered two loaded guns, a Sig Sauer and a Smith & Wesson, cited from Daily Mail.

Shultz could not produce a license for the firearms. On Friday, January 6 morning, he was taken to Bellevue Hospital because he needed medication, then returned to the stationhouse a few hours later.

