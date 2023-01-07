 
By
King Charles left with 'nuclear option' as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle go 'rogue'

By
Saturday Jan 07, 2023

King Charles III is tipped to answer Prince Harry over his 'outrageous' memoir.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams believes the Royal Family will be forced to respond to the Duke of Sussex in the coming future.

He exclusively told Express.co.uk: "The Royal Family do not intend to respond to the allegations in Harry’s memoir. However, their hand may be forced, it’s too early to tell.

"The sheer outrageousness of the claims and the malign nature of the memoir will harm the Royal Family though a great many may wonder how rational Harry is.

"King Charles will hope the strategy of silence is sustainable. The Coronation is in May and will be magnificent and royal tours will undoubtedly be announced too."

He continued: "Harry and Meghan are royals who have gone rogue. There is no way the Palace can go point by point through the allegations.

"Removing their dukedom, if that option is considered, is a matter for Parliament. Reviving the accusations of bullying against Meghan which she has strongly denied would be a nuclear option."

