Kendall Jenner shows off toned abs during gym day with pal

Kendall Jenner recently showed off her toned abs as she hit the gym with her pal on Friday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the supermodel shared a glimpse of her breaking a sweat with a friend at a private gym in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old, looking gorgeous in a tiny blue top and black leggings, posed in front of a mirror while throwing up a peace sign.

Kendall however didn’t offer fans a sneak peek at her face which she hid behind her phone.

The Kardashians star who was in an on/off romantic bond with an NBA player since 2021 is reportedly not dating anyone at the moment.

The lovebirds reportedly decided to part their ways due to scheduling issues as an insider spilt the beans to E! News: “Their schedules weren't lining up and eventually the relationship really took its course. There's no bad blood. It wasn't an awful breakup.”

“They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best,” the source added.