Kate Winslet exposes Eminem's wild request: 'That was Slim Shady'

The Oscar-winning actress shared the wild thing the rap god once said to her

Kate Winslet met Slim Shady before she met Eminem.

During her appearance on The Graham Norton Show on December 5, the Titanic star revealed that the rap god once asked her for a very unexpected favour during their time together on Saturday Night Live back in 2004, according to the show. And the request was so bold that even Winslet couldn’t quite believe it.

“This is a story I've never, never told,” Winslet, 50, said before dropping the line that stopped the room. “Eminem asked me to shave his bottom,” she claimed. The crowd erupted into laughter as Winslet doubled down.

“Well, he did,” she continued. “He said, ‘Will you shave my butt?’ and I said, ‘I'm sorry, I don't do personal grooming.’ Like what? I'm not gonna go with a Bic and get your crack love. Honestly.”

Fans quickly noted that Winslet’s story wasn’t about Eminem, but rather his alter ego Slim Shady. “It wasn’t Eminem, it was Slim Shady,” one person commented, while another chimed in, “Slim Shady is one of the funniest characters ever… you never know what he’s gonna say/do.”

A third quipped, “Will the real Trim Shady please stand up,” referring to the iconic song, The Real Slim Shady.

However, some noted that the story was more disturbing than it appears. “I like her mini-streak of low-key outing men for their questionable behavior - first Harvey Keitel and now Eminem,” wrote one viewer.