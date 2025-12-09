 
Geo News

Kate Winslet exposes Eminem's wild request: 'That was Slim Shady'

Kate Winslet and Eminem appeared on 'Saturday Night Live' together back in 2004

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 09, 2025

The Oscar-winning actress shared the wild thing the rap god once said to her
The Oscar-winning actress shared the wild thing the rap god once said to her

Kate Winslet met Slim Shady before she met Eminem.

During her appearance on The Graham Norton Show on December 5, the Titanic star revealed that the rap god once asked her for a very unexpected favour during their time together on Saturday Night Live back in 2004, according to the show. And the request was so bold that even Winslet couldn’t quite believe it.

“This is a story I've never, never told,” Winslet, 50, said before dropping the line that stopped the room. “Eminem asked me to shave his bottom,” she claimed. The crowd erupted into laughter as Winslet doubled down.

“Well, he did,” she continued. “He said, ‘Will you shave my butt?’ and I said, ‘I'm sorry, I don't do personal grooming.’ Like what? I'm not gonna go with a Bic and get your crack love. Honestly.”

Fans quickly noted that Winslet’s story wasn’t about Eminem, but rather his alter ego Slim Shady. “It wasn’t Eminem, it was Slim Shady,” one person commented, while another chimed in, “Slim Shady is one of the funniest characters ever… you never know what he’s gonna say/do.”

A third quipped, “Will the real Trim Shady please stand up,” referring to the iconic song, The Real Slim Shady.

However, some noted that the story was more disturbing than it appears. “I like her mini-streak of low-key outing men for their questionable behavior - first Harvey Keitel and now Eminem,” wrote one viewer. 

More From Entertainment

Jason Bateman on reacting to bad reviews: ‘You got to live in those hours'
Jason Bateman on reacting to bad reviews: ‘You got to live in those hours'
Angela Bassett reflects on being 67 and still feeling young video
Angela Bassett reflects on being 67 and still feeling young
Pamela Anderson confirms she and Liam Neeson split after 'short' romance
Pamela Anderson confirms she and Liam Neeson split after 'short' romance
Why did Gwyneth Paltrow not act for 7 years?
Why did Gwyneth Paltrow not act for 7 years?
Miley Cyrus reacts to Golden Globe nod for 'Avatar' track 'Dream as One'
Miley Cyrus reacts to Golden Globe nod for 'Avatar' track 'Dream as One'
Zooey Deschanel returns to Christmas screens with new hit 'Merv'
Zooey Deschanel returns to Christmas screens with new hit 'Merv'