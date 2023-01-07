Katrina Kaif poses with sister Isabelle on her 33th birthday: Photo

 
Indian Star Katrina Kaif extended love and birthday wish to her sister Isabelle Kaif, and also gives glimpse of birthday bash. 

The actress of Tiger shared a photo of them together from the birthday party, which she took to Instagram.

In the photo Katrina and Isabelle are posing and smiling at the camera, a bunch of yellow and black balloons can be seen in the background of the photo. Katrina is wearing a printed dress, while Isabelle wears a sleeveless black dress.

She wrote in the caption, "It’s iszeeeeeeeeeeee happy birthday (red balloon emoji)."

Isabelle Kaif marked her Bollywood debut last year with the dance show Time To Dance, where she starred alongside actor Sooraj Pancholi.


