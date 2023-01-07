Kanye West spotted at Church amid missing reports on Internet

Kanye West missing reports have created an uproar on social media. However, the rapper is not missing at all but avoids media attention.

The rumours stemmed from reports that the 45-year-old former business manager failed to find him.



“Kanye West has reportedly been missing and unable to find for weeks, according to his ex-business manager,” one publication said.

The tweet went viral and amassed over 8.4 million views in a mere few hours, creating an uproar on social media.

One person wrote, “Is Kanye really missing??? If this is true we need to find him.”

“Kanye West has gone missing?! I just hope he’s okay and in a safe space,” said another.

“In all seriousness where’s Kanye? I read something about he’s been missing,” someone else tweeted.

However, eagle-eyed fans of Ye spotted the rapper at church after some time of missing rumours.

The Donda rapper donned a green jacket, a baseball cap, and jeans while conversing at the chapel.

West seemingly avoided his former financial advisor or commenting on the lawsuit in the grab of apparent missing.