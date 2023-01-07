 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Kanye West spotted at Church amid missing reports on Internet

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Kanye West spotted at Church amid missing reports on Internet
Kanye West spotted at Church amid missing reports on Internet 

Kanye West missing reports have created an uproar on social media. However, the rapper is not missing at all but avoids media attention.

The rumours stemmed from reports that the 45-year-old former business manager failed to find him.

“Kanye West has reportedly been missing and unable to find for weeks, according to his ex-business manager,” one publication said.

The tweet went viral and amassed over 8.4 million views in a mere few hours, creating an uproar on social media.

One person wrote, “Is Kanye really missing??? If this is true we need to find him.”

“Kanye West has gone missing?! I just hope he’s okay and in a safe space,” said another.

“In all seriousness where’s Kanye? I read something about he’s been missing,” someone else tweeted.

However, eagle-eyed fans of Ye spotted the rapper at church after some time of missing rumours.

The Donda rapper donned a green jacket, a baseball cap, and jeans while conversing at the chapel.

Kanye West spotted at Church amid missing reports on Internet

West seemingly avoided his former financial advisor or commenting on the lawsuit in the grab of apparent missing.

More From Entertainment:

Bam Margera reveals he was pronounced dead while hospitalized for COVID-19

Bam Margera reveals he was pronounced dead while hospitalized for COVID-19
Prince Harry taking revenge from William for his 'rude' behaviour to Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry taking revenge from William for his 'rude' behaviour to Meghan Markle?
James Cameron becomes first director to have 3 movies hit $1.5 billion

James Cameron becomes first director to have 3 movies hit $1.5 billion

Brooklyn Beckham showers support over his brother Romeo amid feud rumours

Brooklyn Beckham showers support over his brother Romeo amid feud rumours
James Gunn reveals he is working on an unannounced DC TV show

James Gunn reveals he is working on an unannounced DC TV show
Shania Twain talks about performing with Harry Styles at Coachella

Shania Twain talks about performing with Harry Styles at Coachella
Young Thug set to go on trial next week

Young Thug set to go on trial next week
Ben Affleck becomes self-conscious after marrying Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck becomes self-conscious after marrying Jennifer Lopez
King Charles, Prince William's intentions about Harry, Meghan revealed

King Charles, Prince William's intentions about Harry, Meghan revealed
‘Stranger Things’ cast gets incredible pay raise ahead of series’ finale

‘Stranger Things’ cast gets incredible pay raise ahead of series’ finale
Shakira 'devastated' over Gerard Pique’s resurfaced video with Clara Chia

Shakira 'devastated' over Gerard Pique’s resurfaced video with Clara Chia

King Charles feared ‘resplendent’ Meghan Markle would outshine him

King Charles feared ‘resplendent’ Meghan Markle would outshine him