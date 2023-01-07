Will Smith ‘clearly has deep remorse’ for slapping Chris Rock: Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan said he believes Will Smith has "deep remorse" for slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage during 2022 Oscars and the actor should be forgiven.

The podcaster said that the Emancipation star is a “human being” who can commit mistakes and who “clearly has deep remorse” for his action.

“Now thinking about [it], I’m like, that guy has to be forgiven," Rogan said during his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, as per several media outlets.

“Like, he clearly has deep remorse for what he’s done,” he added. “And he’s also clearly living in a world where he was given nothing but adulation and praise for most of his life.”

“And then all of a sudden, he has this one, in many people’s eyes, unforgivable moment where he does something just so … stupid,” he continued.

“He’s a human being. You just gotta forgive him, you know? And I think the real person who has to forgive him — if he wants to is Chris Rock.”

Rogan previously bashed Smith for smacking Rock, saying that the comedian was just “doing his (expletive) job” while noting that “what he did was not even insulting. It was a mild joke.”

He even expressed his shock over the Academy Award’s decision to let Smith accept his award for the Best Actor for King Richard after the headline-making move.