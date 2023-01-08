 
Sunday Jan 08 2023
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott part ways after the Holidays: Source

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott part ways after the Holidays: Source

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have recently been papped celebrating the Holidays with their own families.

An inside source brought everything to light during a candid chat.

According to a report by Fox News Digital, they were quoted saying, “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there.”

“This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

