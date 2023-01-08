 
pakistan
Sunday Jan 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Several leaders from Balochistan join PPP after meeting Asif Ali Zardari

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

Leaders from Balochistan standing with PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House in Karachi on January 8, 2022. — Twitter/MediacellPPP
  • Zardari welcomes new members to PPP.
  • Says Balochistan and PPP have historical relationship.
  • PPP has always fought for the rights of Balochistan: ex-president.

Several political leaders from Balochistan decided to join Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) after holding a meeting with party's Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, a statement issued by the party said Sunday. 

The announcement to join Sindh’s ruling party was made after a meeting with the former president at Bilawal House Karachi. 

Former senator Sardar Fateh Muhammad Hassani, Nawabzada Gazin Marri and Tahir Mahmood, coordinator of the chief minister of Balochistan Nawabzada Jamal Raisani and Mir Fareed Raisani joined the PPP, said the spokesperson. 

Moreover, Mir Abdullah Raheja and Mir Allah Bakhsh Rind also joined the party. 

Zardari welcomed the new members to the party, saying that Balochistan and PPP have a historical relationship. "PPP has always fought for the rights of Balochistan," said Zardari. 

The PPP co-chairman said that his party is a strong part of the politics in the province, adding that the PPP will never compromise on its struggle for the rights of the people of Balochistan.

On January 1, a number of leaders of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) joined the PPP, parting ways with the ruling party in the province. 

MPAs Zahoor Buledi, Saleem Khosa, and Arif Muhammad Hasani called on the PPP leader. Other BAP leaders who joined the party included Haji Malik Shah Gorej, Mir Wali Muham­mad, Mir Asghar Rind, Mir Faiq Jamali, Sardarzada Faisal Jamali, and Agha Shakeel Durrani.

