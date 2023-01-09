Fawad says PTI looking forward to mend ties with establishment

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry speaking during a press conference. — PID/File

JEHLUM: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that the party is looking forward to restoring ties with the establishment.

Addressing the media, the PTI leader voiced his opinions on multiple issues, including Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s vote of confidence.

Fawad told the dissenting PTI leaders that they could form their parties and do whatever they wanted to, adding that the Imran Khan-led party would not have an objection.

Talking about the numbers game in the Punjab Assembly, the PTI leader asserted that their number game is complete ahead of CM Elahi’s vote of confidence, adding that they were eyeing January 11 to deal with the issue.

Fawad alleged that the incumbent government at the centre had no plans to deliver for the country other than seeking financial aid from friendly countries like China and Saudi Arabia.

The former information minister said the ongoing week had seen a staggering 31% inflation, adding that another 3% inflation is expected shortly.

Commending his party, Fawad claimed that PTI did not create a crisis in the country, adding that there was a fear of anarchy if their supporters took to the streets without the leadership.

On December 20, Fawad said that the present establishment is not apolitical. However, its interference in political affairs has reduced under the new military leadership. Speaking during an interview with a private TV channel, Fawad compared the military under Gen (retd) Bajwa and Gen Asim Munir, saying that the difference is that the number of unknown calls received by the PTI leaders has reduced drastically compared to what was happening during the last several months.

The PTI leader instead said that the establishment always has a political role. When asked about former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa's announcement that the military has decided an institution to become apolitical, he said that the establishment would not become apolitical based on a mere statement.