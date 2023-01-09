 
entertainment
Meghan Markle friend heaps praises on Prince Harry for interviews: ‘Confident’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's friend Omid Scobie heaped praises on the Duke of Sussex for his confidence in recent interviews as some commentators want to paint him out as ‘lost and unhappy.’

Shortly after Harry’s interviews on Sunday, the author of Finding Freedom tweeted: “Confident, focused and at ease. As much as certain commentators want to paint Prince Harry out as lost and unhappy, it was clear in both of tonight's interviews that the man is in a good place.”

The royal biographer also remarked on Prince Harry analysis, saying “Brilliant analysis on the toxic relationship between the press and Royal Family, too.”

The ITV programme "Harry: The Interview" featured the prince reading extracts from the audiobook of his memoirs.

In one, Prince Harry tells movingly of how his father King Charles broke the news to him of the 1997 death of his mother, princess Diana, calling him "darling boy".

