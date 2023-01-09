David Beckham wishes Nicola Peltz on birthday after New Year post snub 

 
Monday Jan 09 2023
Monday Jan 09, 2023

David Beckham sent birthday love to son Brooklyn Beckham’s wife Nicola Peltz after snubbing her from Christmas and New Year wishes on social media.

The former football legend took to Instagram to share a picture of his daughter-in-law on her 28th birthday as he wished her with a plain and simple note.

“Happy Birthday,” David wrote, adding, “Have a lovely day @nicolapeltzbeckham.”

David also tagged his son on the photo which is yet to be re-shared by the Transformers actor on her stories on the photo sharing app.

This comes after David and his wife Victoria Beckham received criticism for not mentioning Nicola’s name in their Christmas and New Year posts on Instagram amid rumoured feud.

As per reports, Nicola and Victoria are still feuding despite putting a loved-up display at the fashion designer’s show in Paris after making headlines with their almost year-long rift.

An insider close to Beckham’s told Closer Magazine at the time that David was “gutted” to see how “devastated” his ladylove was over the issues she had with Nicola.

David even encouraged Victoria to share her side of the story with the media after Nicola talked about it with Variety.

