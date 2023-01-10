 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles cut off Prince Harry ‘real father’ from his wedding

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

King Charles banned Princess Diana’s ex-lover, James Hewitt, from attending Prince Harry’s wedding.

The monarch did not want Harry’s rumoured father to be a part of the Royal nuptials as Meghan Markle walked down the aisle in 2018.

Sources tell Radar Online that His Majesty marked James off the guest list.

The informant said that "The prince doesn't want the other guests looking at Hewitt and then at Harry and whispering about how much they look alike,".

"The rumors that swirl behind Charles' back are hard enough to bare. But having to put up with the talk at the wedding would be just too humiliating for Charles," the source stated.

This comes as Prince Harry reveals how the King mocked him over his ‘real father’ James Hewitt during a fight with Princess Diana while they were still married.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to evacuate Montecito home 'NOW' as floods hit area

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to evacuate Montecito home 'NOW' as floods hit area
Prince Harry magic mushrooms, drugs have no 'therapeutic value': Expert

Prince Harry magic mushrooms, drugs have no 'therapeutic value': Expert
Meghan Markle 'Suits' writers were 'frustrated' as Palace constantly 'changed lines'

Meghan Markle 'Suits' writers were 'frustrated' as Palace constantly 'changed lines'
Meghan Markle 'sobbed on floor' when Kate asked for Charlotte dress 'remake'

Meghan Markle 'sobbed on floor' when Kate asked for Charlotte dress 'remake'
Prince Harry got ‘high’ on ‘laughing gas’ as Meghan Markle went into labour

Prince Harry got ‘high’ on ‘laughing gas’ as Meghan Markle went into labour
Prince Harry says William used tear-jerking Diana code-word in ‘extreme’ fight

Prince Harry says William used tear-jerking Diana code-word in ‘extreme’ fight
Prince Harry believed Diana would ‘reappear’ after ‘faking’ her death

Prince Harry believed Diana would ‘reappear’ after ‘faking’ her death
Prince Harry says Camilla ‘left bodies on street’ to ‘rehabilitate’ home-wrecker image

Prince Harry says Camilla ‘left bodies on street’ to ‘rehabilitate’ home-wrecker image
Prince Harry to expect ‘no forgiveness’ from King after ‘smearing’ of Camilla

Prince Harry to expect ‘no forgiveness’ from King after ‘smearing’ of Camilla
Sania Mirza 'sets boundaries' in new cryptic message

Sania Mirza 'sets boundaries' in new cryptic message
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary
Netflix suspense thriller 'Eric' by Emmy-Award winner will be led by Benedict Cumberbatch: Find out details

Netflix suspense thriller 'Eric' by Emmy-Award winner will be led by Benedict Cumberbatch: Find out details