King Charles cut off Prince Harry ‘real father’ from his wedding

King Charles banned Princess Diana’s ex-lover, James Hewitt, from attending Prince Harry’s wedding.



The monarch did not want Harry’s rumoured father to be a part of the Royal nuptials as Meghan Markle walked down the aisle in 2018.

Sources tell Radar Online that His Majesty marked James off the guest list.

The informant said that "The prince doesn't want the other guests looking at Hewitt and then at Harry and whispering about how much they look alike,".

"The rumors that swirl behind Charles' back are hard enough to bare. But having to put up with the talk at the wedding would be just too humiliating for Charles," the source stated.

This comes as Prince Harry reveals how the King mocked him over his ‘real father’ James Hewitt during a fight with Princess Diana while they were still married.