Tuesday Jan 10 2023
Brad Pitt recalls crashing a wedding during ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ shoot

Brad Pitt has made a shocking yet hilarious revelation about how he once gate-crashed a wedding party.

The Babylon actor, 59, during an interview for the latest issue of W magazine, recalled that he crashed a wedding celebration in 2003, while he and ex-wife Angelina Jolie filmed their Mr. and Mrs. Smith – released in 2005.

Pitt told the outlet, “I have crashed a wedding party. It was on the set of “Mr. & Mrs. [Smith].”

The Bullet Train star continued, “We were filming down in this Deco building downtown, and up in the penthouse above, we kept seeing people going up and down.”

“It was a wedding party, so I crashed it. And they were okay with it,” he laughed as he told the publication about the event.

Pitt and Jolie played a boring upper middle class married couple in Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Pitt and Jolie tied the knot in 2014. Jolie filed for divorce two years after their marriage. The former couple shares six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins - Knox and Vivienne.

