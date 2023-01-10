Brad Pitt felt starstruck by John Cusack

Brad Pitt talked about feeling starstruck in a recent interview and revealed that he felt starstruck after seeing John Cusack during the early years of his career, as reported by Fox News.

Brad shared that he was starstruck after seeing John Cusack as he was the first person he saw from a film.

Brad said, "I remember moving out here [to Los Angeles], and the first week I went to a Fishbone concert in the valley. I saw John Cusack, and that was the first I had ever seen a man or woman who actually worked in film. It was really strange, being in the same room with someone who you watched on the screen."

Brad also revealed that road rage often gets the best of him. He said, "You know what my pet peeve—my Larry David moment—is? It’s when people are in the passing lane, and they’re going as slow as everyone in the regular lanes, They block the whole thing, and you can’t get around. I gotta move. And when I feel trapped, I go all Larry David on ’em."