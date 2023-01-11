PM Shehbaz discusses Punjab situation with Nawaz Sharif in Geneva

PML-N leaders: Nawaz Sharif (Left), Maryam Nawaz (Centre) and PM Shehbaz Sharif. Geo News/File

PM Shehbaz calls on Nawaz Sharif in Geneva.

PML-N leaders discuss political situation in Punjab.

PTI-led coalition decide to dissolve Punjab assembly.

GENEVA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz in Geneva.

PM Shehbaz co-chaired a major conference in Geneva on Monday to help mobilise international support to help Pakistan's people and government recover more effectively from the devastation caused by recent floods. Pakistan managed to secure $10.7 billion in flood pledges, well over a targetted $8 billion, as it scrambles to mobilise funds to rehabilitate the devastated 33 million population and repair damages worth billions.



PM Shehbaz discussed at length the party matters and the overall political situation in Pakistan, especially the Punjab scenario, in the meeting, where Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar was also present.



Maryam will be given free hand in connection with decisions about the party. She will reach Pakistan by the end of this month.

Sources said that the meeting between the Sharif brothers was held at a dinner. Shehbaz inquired after Maryam and congratulated her becoming senior vice-president of the PMLN.

Shehbaz Sharif took Nawaz Sharif into confidence on his meetings with international leaders and positive response of international conference.

Both also exchanged views on the Punjab situation as the coalition government led by the PTI has decided to dissolve the provincial assembly. Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi has agreed to do so.

Sources said Nawaz Sharif issued necessary directives for an improvement in political and economic situation in the country.