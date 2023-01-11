 
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
By
Shahid Hussain

Governor can ask chief minister to take trust vote: LHC judge

By
Shahid Hussain

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi (L) has challenged an order of Governor Baligh Ur Rehman directing him to take vote of trust from the assembly. —APP/Twitter
Lahore High Court's Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh remarked on Wednesday that the governor can ask a chief minister to take a vote of confidence. 

Justice Sheikh passed the remarks while hearing Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi's petition challenging Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman de-notification of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader as the chief minister.

The Punjab governor had de-notified CM Elahi last month after he failed to take a vote of confidence despite the passage of several hours.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

