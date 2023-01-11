Governor can ask chief minister to take trust vote: LHC judge

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi (L) has challenged an order of Governor Baligh Ur Rehman directing him to take vote of trust from the assembly. —APP/Twitter

Lahore High Court's Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh remarked on Wednesday that the governor can ask a chief minister to take a vote of confidence.

Justice Sheikh passed the remarks while hearing Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi's petition challenging Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman de-notification of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader as the chief minister.

The Punjab governor had de-notified CM Elahi last month after he failed to take a vote of confidence despite the passage of several hours.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

