 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Royal Mail's export services disrupted after 'cyber incident'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Royal Mails export services disrupted after cyber incident

Royal Mail, the one of the world’s largest post and parcel firms, on Wednesday said it's facing severe disruption to its international export services after a "cyber incident".

The Firm has temporarily advised its valuable customers to hold any export items while it works to resolve the issue regarding the 'cyber incident'.

"We are temporarily unable to despatch items to overseas destinations," it said in a service update on its website.

It added: "Some customers may experience delay or disruption to items already shipped for export. Our import operations continue to perform a full service with some minor delays."

They have launched an investigation into the incident, apologising  to customers for the disruption. Their import services remain operational, but are experiencing minor delays.

The Royal Mail is currently embroiled in a bitter row over jobs, pay and conditions with the Communication Workers Union that resulted in a series of strikes last year.

More From Entertainment:

Tracee Ellis Ross says she feels nervous singing with mother Diana Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross says she feels nervous singing with mother Diana Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross talks about getting older

Tracee Ellis Ross talks about getting older
Harvey Weinstein requests for new trial after New York rape conviction

Harvey Weinstein requests for new trial after New York rape conviction
Selma Blair breaks her silence on living with multiple sclerosis: Read

Selma Blair breaks her silence on living with multiple sclerosis: Read
Andrew Tate jailed for being flight risk: Judge

Andrew Tate jailed for being flight risk: Judge
Ray Lalonde shares secrets from sets of 'Jeopardy!'

Ray Lalonde shares secrets from sets of 'Jeopardy!'
Chloe Cherry spills why she left adult movie industry following Euphoria success

Chloe Cherry spills why she left adult movie industry following Euphoria success
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler share an intimate moment backstage after his big Golden Globe win for 'Elvis'

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler share an intimate moment backstage after his big Golden Globe win for 'Elvis'
Tom Arnold reveals how he cheated death and lost 80 pounds

Tom Arnold reveals how he cheated death and lost 80 pounds
Austin Butler receive Golden Globe award in Elvis' Memphis drawl two years after filming

Austin Butler receive Golden Globe award in Elvis' Memphis drawl two years after filming
Harry Styles to return to Marvel Cinematic Universe after cameo appearance in 'Eternals'

Harry Styles to return to Marvel Cinematic Universe after cameo appearance in 'Eternals'
Hilary Swank reveals she hid her pregnancy while filming for 'Alaska Daily'

Hilary Swank reveals she hid her pregnancy while filming for 'Alaska Daily'