BTS, BLACKPINK score multiple nominations for iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

iHeartRadio Music Awards revealed the 2023's complete list of nominees on Wednesday.

K-pop bands BTS and BLACKPINK both have received multiple nominations for this year's event.

The girl band BLACKPINK received nominations in four different categories, including Best Duo/Group of the Year, Best Music Video, Favorite Use of a Sample, and Best Fan Army.



Bangtan Boys got nominations in two categories, the same ones where BLACKPINK nominations too, including Best Fan Army and Favorite Use of a Sample.

Meanwhile, Jungkook bagged a solo nomination for his collaboration single with Charlie Puth's Left and Right in the Best music category.

BLACKPINK’s Blinks and BTS’s Army will be facing off against Red Hot Chili Peppers, Parmalee, OneRepublic, Måneskin, Imagine Dragons, Glass Animals, Silk Sonic, and Anderson. Paak, Bruno Mars, Black Eyed Peas, and AJR for the category 'Best Group of the Year'.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will be held on March 27, 2023, and social voting opens from January 11, 2023, to March 20, 2023.