Prince Harry called out for bringing back ‘painful memories’ of war

Prince Harry is being criticized by the veterans and relatives of soldiers after the Duke detailed killing of the Taliban to reduce suicides in veteran communities.



Those suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after the war called out Prince Harry.

A soldier’s father, Derek Hunt slammed the Duke on behalf of those suffering from mental health.

“However he tries to justify his comments, what he said cannot be unsaid. This is too painful for too many people to be discussed so loosely in public,” Derek said.

“Veterans were not crying out for this debate, they have spent years trying to forget about the realities of combat, such as taking people's lives.

'If the disclosure was part of his therapy, then it should have stayed between him and his therapist. I think he has brought back a lot of memories for those men and women who served and are trying to forget. If all this was for their benefit then Harry has made a mistake,” Derek added.

Prince Harry told Stephen Colbert: 'The reason as to why I decided to share this in my book. I made a choice to share it because, having spent nearly two decades working with veterans all around the world, I think the most important thing is, to be honest and to give space to others to share their experiences without any shame. And my whole goal, my attempt with sharing that detail is to reduce the number of suicides.”