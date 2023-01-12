'Historic day': Mustafa Kamal, Farooq Sattar join MQM-P

(Right to left) Mutahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leaders Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Mustafa Kamal during a press conference in Karachi, on January 12, 2023. — Photo by author KARACHI: In a much-hyped merger, Mustafa Kamal and Dr Farooq Sattar — who had formed their separate factions — Thursday joined the Mutahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).



Kamal had established the Pak Sarzameen Party and Sattar formed the MQM-P Bahali Committee after developing differences with the party.

In a press conference flanked by the top brass of the party, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the "graveness" of the situation in Sindh's urban areas requires all people to join hands.



"It is important that under the circumstances, the people, whose families laid down their lives for Pakistan's formations, should come together for a historic struggle," the MQM-P leader said.



Siddiqui said that the elements who wished to divide the nation are disappointed and vowed that the rejuvenated MQM-P would live up to the dreams of the masses and strive for urban cities' development.

"I welcome you all — Kamal, Sattar, and their aides. I hope that all of you will strive for the nation," the former federal minister for information and technology added.



In response to a question from a journalist, the MQM-P convener said that the party would not allow the staging of the upcoming local body polls — a move that will invite criticism from opposing parties.

For his part, Kamal said this day will be remembered in history as an “important day” as certain decisions would be taken today that are “unthinkable”.

“If we [the MQM-P leaders] talk about ourselves, then we have taken such unthinkable decisions in the past as well, which were beyond people’s comprehension,” he said, recalling that when he left MQM founder Altaf Hussain on August 14, 2013, he was a senator and the member of the Rabta committee.

He clarified that he had no personal differences with Hussain and that the decision to leave the party was completely based on political differences.

Walking the journalists down the events that took place in the past, Kamal recalled that in October 2013, then-member of the Rabta committee Anees Qaimkhani left Hussain’s party, and for three years both leaders remained silent.

“On March 3, 2016, we [Kamal and Qaimkhani] came to Karachi and bluntly spoke the truth, which was once again in the wider interest of the Muhajir cause,” he said.

Kamal said the decision taken on March 3 — the date when he formed his party — was for the people and nation.

Lambasting the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), the former senator said: “We did not remove the label of Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) from Karachi so that [PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali] Zardari can consider the metropolitan as his fiefdom."

He further added that the former president wants to make his son, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the next prime minister, while the people of Karachi and Hyderabad continue to suffer due to a lack of employment opportunities and basic facilities like the absence of clean drinking water, electricity, etc.

“The PPP has constantly failed to deliver its promises while the PTI was also unable to perform in the city of lights,” he said, asserting that if Zardari wants to make Bilawal the prime minister, he should address the grievances of the people of Karachi.

He maintained that when the factions had differences among themselves, they were shown publically, and now that everybody has decided to join hands this is also in the wider interest of Karachi.

“If Muhajirs continue to suffer in Karachi then the same will be the fate of other communities,” Kamal warned, adding that they have built Karachi before and will continue to do this under the leadership of Siddiqui.

To be or not to be with PDM

A day earlier, leaders of the Karachi-based party asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to tell them whether or not he was responsible for the situation of the port city and Hyderabad so that the party could accordingly decide about staying with or leaving the federal government.

The party convener had said that the pre-poll rigging had been done in the urban areas of Sindh. The state could not conduct a proper census, he said, adding that the urban areas of Sindh earned 97% of the province’s revenue but others stole it.

He claimed that the Pakistan Peoples Party had made union committees (UC) inclusive of 30,000 voters in areas dominated by its supporters while the number of voters in a UC in Mohajir-dominated areas was more than 90,000. “This is clear violation of the law.”

More to follow...