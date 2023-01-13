Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary snapped at the NYC screening of their co-produced film

Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary attended the NYC screening of their co-produced film When You Finish Saving the World.

On Thursday, January 12, Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary stepped out for the New York City screening of the movie they both produced at the Crosby Street Hotel in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood.

According to Daily Mail, the couple's night out was a rare public sighting, as the 34 year old Oscar winner had her very own umbrella handler walking her to the entrance.

Although the Saturday Morning All Star Hits director skipped the red carpet, the Cruella actress happily posed solo and with the cast of the movie in a cream-colored midi-sleeve dress and black boots, accessorised with two gold necklaces, a gold belt, and three gold rings.

The couple, co-founders of the Fruit Tree Productions, co-produced the mother-son drama, starring Oscar winner Julianne Moore and Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard.



