Nawaz Sharif 'lambasts' Rana Sanaullah over trust vote debacle

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif. — AFP/File

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Friday lambasted Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah over Chief Minister Parvez Elahi's attainment of the vote of confidence on Wednesday, saying the party's leaders should have behaved "responsibly".

Sources close to the former premier said Nawaz had telephonic conversations with Sanaullah before and after the vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly.

The minister told Nawaz that the party leadership did not want to call for a vote of confidence and had no issue with the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, sources informed Geo News.

However, senior members of their Punjab parliamentary party convinced them that the CM would not be able to get the vote of confidence as they were in touch with at least 12 PTI MPAs who would not vote for Parvez, they added.

Sanaullah told Nawaz that the party changed their stance and called for a vote of confidence through Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman on the parliamentary party's assurance.

However, on Wednesday night, the Punjab CM successfully attained a vote of confidence from the assembly.

In response, Nawaz expressed his displeasure over the mishandling of the matter saying the parliamentary leaders should have done concrete work, sources said.

Just a day after attaining the trust of the legislative, CM Elahi signed the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly and forwarded it to the governor.

Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman will decide on Chief Minister Parvez Elahi’s advice seeking the dissolution of the provincial legislature today (Friday), sources told Geo News.