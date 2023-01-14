 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham set power couple goals with latest photoshoot

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham set power couple goals with latest photoshoot
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham set power couple goals with latest photoshoot

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are the new fashion’s power couple and their latest pictures are proof of it.

The duo looked drop-dead gorgeous as they posed for the February 2023 issue of Vogue, modeling the fashion’s latest denim trend this week.

Nicola, 28, and Brooklyn, 23, looked stunning as they donned the collection’s latest couture, detailed as “wide-leg jeans and their 1970s vibe are again a force of nature.”

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham set power couple goals with latest photoshoot
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham set power couple goals with latest photoshoot

“Here, Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham showcase the wonders of the perfect pair… As it turns out, all you need is love and some great wide-leg jeans,” the publication explained.

Nicola and Brooklyn posed loved-up pictures for the photoshoot. In one picture, the model rocked a 1970s glam look as she shimmered in a sequin top while her fringed belt hung loose.

The couple's Vogue shoot was released just days after Nicola celebrated her 28th birthday. She received love and wishes from fans and family members including online wishes from Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

More From Entertainment:

Shakira reveals her inspiration behind record-breaking diss song about Gerard Pique

Shakira reveals her inspiration behind record-breaking diss song about Gerard Pique
Netflix series ‘Uncoupled’ gets cancelled after one season

Netflix series ‘Uncoupled’ gets cancelled after one season
BIGBANG's Taeyang shares 'inside story' of meeting with BTS star Jimin

BIGBANG's Taeyang shares 'inside story' of meeting with BTS star Jimin
BIGBANG's Taeyang drops MV 'VIBE' in collaboration with BTS' Jimin: Watch

BIGBANG's Taeyang drops MV 'VIBE' in collaboration with BTS' Jimin: Watch
Nick Kyrgios claims Netflix documentary 'Break Point' is the 'last hope' for tennis

Nick Kyrgios claims Netflix documentary 'Break Point' is the 'last hope' for tennis
BRIT Awards organizers address backlash over snubbing female artists in top category

BRIT Awards organizers address backlash over snubbing female artists in top category
Shakira breaks Latin YouTube records with Gerard Pique diss track

Shakira breaks Latin YouTube records with Gerard Pique diss track
Netflix: Here's the complete list of January 2023 upcoming week releases

Netflix: Here's the complete list of January 2023 upcoming week releases
Elvis Presley’s ex Linda Thompson reacts to ‘shocking’ death of Lisa Marie Presley

Elvis Presley’s ex Linda Thompson reacts to ‘shocking’ death of Lisa Marie Presley
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes unlikely to return on ‘GMA3’ after affair scandal

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes unlikely to return on ‘GMA3’ after affair scandal
Inside Brooklyn Beckham’s bond with wife Nicola Peltz’s pal Selena Gomez

Inside Brooklyn Beckham’s bond with wife Nicola Peltz’s pal Selena Gomez
Nicholas Cage mourns ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley after her sudden death

Nicholas Cage mourns ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley after her sudden death