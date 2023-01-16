Zardari, Shujaat discuss Punjab caretaker setup

PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat (right) meets PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari in Lahore. — Twitter/MediaCellPPP

Zardari, Shujaat discuss political scenario, caretaker setup.

Zardari, Shujaat contact PML-N leadership over caretaker setup.

Elahi has already announced three names for caretaker CM.

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, on Sunday, called on former president Asif Ali Zardari, to discuss the formation of a caretaker setup in Punjab.



According to an official statement, Zardari and Shujaat examined the existing political circumstances in Punjab following the dissolution of the assembly. The two leaders also contacted senior Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership to discuss the caretaker setup in Punjab.

The PML-Q leader also congratulated Zardari on Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) victory in the second phase of the local government elections in Sindh.

The statement added that federal minister Chaudry Salik Hussain and Chaudry Shafay Hussain also attended the meeting.

On the other hand, PML-Q leader Parvez Elahi, after his huddle with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, announced three names for a caretaker CM Punjab.

Elahi announced that they have shortlisted Ahmed Nawaz Sakhera, Naseer Ahmed Khan and Nasir Saeed Khosa's names for the caretaker CM Punjab, and one of these three names would be finalised shortly, he added.

Punjab Assembly dissolution

On Saturday, the Punjab Assembly was dissolved after the governor, Baligh Ur Rehman, refused to sign the summary sent for disbanding the legislative.

Elahi — who will serve as CM until a caretaker government is appointed — had forwarded the summary of dissolution last week, and as per the Constitution, the assembly dissolves within 48 hours regardless of the governor's decision.

Rehman — from the PML-N — refrained from the dissolution process and decided to let the Constitution take its course.

He tweeted, "I have decided not to become part of the process leading to the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly. I would rather let the Constitution and law take its own course."

Following the dissolution, Rehman sent letters to CM Elahi and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz for the appointment of a caretaker government.