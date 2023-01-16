 
pakistan
Monday Jan 16 2023
By
Shabbir Dar

Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry move LHC against ECP's arrest warrants

By
Shabbir Dar

Monday Jan 16, 2023

PTI leaders Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry. — AFP/PID/File
PTI leaders Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry. — AFP/PID/File
  • LHC bench likely to hear case today.
  • Warrants issued after PTI leaders skipped contempt hearings.
  • Contempt case was filed against PTI leaders for insulting ECP.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and party leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) arrest warrants in the Lahore High Court's (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Monday.

The LHC Rawalpindi Bench is expected to hear the PTI leaders' application today.

The bailable warrants were issued by ECP's four-member bench, headed by member Nisar Durrani, last week.

Fawad to challenge warrants

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, immediately after the ECP's decision, had announced that he would challenge the warrants in the high court and file a contempt plea against ECP.

"ECP's decision to issue arrest warrants in contempt of the high court's decision," said Fawad. He said that the case was scheduled for January 17 and the verdict was announced today in violation of the rules.

The PTI leader alleged that it was a "biased" decision of the ECP.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had also allowed the electoral body to go ahead with contempt proceedings against Khan, Umar and Fawad.

All three PTI leaders did not appear in the last hearing of the case citing different issues. 

Lawyer Ali Bukhari appeared on behalf of PTI leaders and said that Fawad’s mother was seriously ill and he was with her in a hospital in Lahore, while Imran Khan's doctors had advised him against travelling.

Asad Umar’s lawyer Anwar Mansoor said that the PTI secretary general was to attend the hearing but he could not make it to the federal capital. 

Imran, Fawad and Umar were issued contempt notices by the ECP, in August last year, for insulting the commission and its chief, Sikander Sultan Raja, in various public meetings, press conferences and interviews.

