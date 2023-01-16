King Charles, Prince William not expected to attend King Constantine funeral

King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton will not attend the funeral of Greece´s last king, Constantine II.



The funeral will take place on Monday with a host of European royalty expected to descend on Athens for the service.

According to AFP, the British Crown will be represented by Princess Anne, daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles III, cousin of the former Greek king, and Constantine´s godson Prince William are not expected to join her.

Also, the entire royal family of Spain, Denmark´s Queen Margrethe II and Crown Prince Frederik, the Swedish royal family, the king and queen of the Netherlands, Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri, Norway´s Crown Prince Haakon, and Monaco´s Prince Albert II are set to attend.

Earlier, there were reports Prince William and Kate are expected to attend the funeral.