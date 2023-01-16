 
entertainment
Monday Jan 16 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles, Prince William not expected to attend King Constantine funeral

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 16, 2023

King Charles, Prince William not expected to attend King Constantine funeral

King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton will not attend the funeral of Greece´s last king, Constantine II.

The funeral will take place on Monday with a host of European royalty expected to descend on Athens for the service.

According to AFP, the British Crown will be represented by Princess Anne, daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles III, cousin of the former Greek king, and Constantine´s godson Prince William are not expected to join her.

Also, the entire royal family of Spain, Denmark´s Queen Margrethe II and Crown Prince Frederik, the Swedish royal family, the king and queen of the Netherlands, Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri, Norway´s Crown Prince Haakon, and Monaco´s Prince Albert II are set to attend.

Earlier, there were reports Prince William and Kate are expected to attend the funeral.

More From Entertainment:

Jeremy Renner receives support from ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ creator Hugh Dillon

Jeremy Renner receives support from ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ creator Hugh Dillon
Kate Middleton’s reaction to Prince Harry claims revealed

Kate Middleton’s reaction to Prince Harry claims revealed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed by BAFTA tea party over fears of ‘PR disaster’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed by BAFTA tea party over fears of ‘PR disaster’
Royals gather for funeral of Greece’s last king Constantine

Royals gather for funeral of Greece’s last king Constantine
Anya Taylor-Joy joins boyfriend Malcolm McRae at 2023 Critics Choice Awards

Anya Taylor-Joy joins boyfriend Malcolm McRae at 2023 Critics Choice Awards
2023 Critics Choice Awards unveils official list of winners

2023 Critics Choice Awards unveils official list of winners
Kim Kardashian gushes over ‘birthday girl’ Chicago

Kim Kardashian gushes over ‘birthday girl’ Chicago
Nick Jonas recounts starring in Chuck E. Cheese commercial: ‘It was pretty cool’

Nick Jonas recounts starring in Chuck E. Cheese commercial: ‘It was pretty cool’
Brendan Fraser wins Best Actor at Critics Choice Awards, delivers tearful speech

Brendan Fraser wins Best Actor at Critics Choice Awards, delivers tearful speech

Sam Asghari reacts to wife Britney Spears’ restaurant drama

Sam Asghari reacts to wife Britney Spears’ restaurant drama
Sean Penn, Robin Wright reunite first time after their divorce 13 years ago

Sean Penn, Robin Wright reunite first time after their divorce 13 years ago
Opera star Placido Domingo faces new accusations of misconduct

Opera star Placido Domingo faces new accusations of misconduct