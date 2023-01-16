Kuttey's box office collection: Film fails to impress audiences on third day of release

Kuttey's box office collection was relatively 'low' over the weekend

Arjun Kapoor’s starrer Kuttey, a sequel to Shahid Kapoor's starrer Kaminey miserably fails to impress audience over the weekend.

The first weekend collections as reported by Hindustan Times were less than Varisu’s Hindi Version which made 3.80 crore within 3 days of release. Kuttey was Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial debut starring Arjun, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan, Shardhul Bhardwaj and Kumud Sharma.

The film is not very different from Kaminey plot wise. Three different gangs are making one plan and they end up crossing each other’s paths. The music is done by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film is originally set in Mumbai. Lyrical art is done by Gulzar. The film is produced collectively by Luv Ranjan, Vishal, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj.