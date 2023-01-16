'Stranger Things' star on 'Running up that Hill': 'that’s my cue to go'

File Footage

Sadie Sink, who plays Max in Stranger Things, reflected back on her addiction with Kate Bush's song Running Up That Hill.



Sink's character Max Mayfield received the spotlight in Stranger Things season 4, which aired in two parts in 2022.

After almost being killed by Vecna, Max was saved with the help of her favorite song, Running Up That Hill.

The success of Stranger Things season 4 also resulted in a huge increase in the popularity of the 1985 Kate Bush classic and it also led to countless memes and TikToks featuring the song.

The song also topped the charts once again nearly 40 years after its original release.

Sink also confessed about listening to the song on loop, Running Up That Hill even made her Spotify Wrapped in 2021 while she filmed Stranger Things season 4.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sink reveals that it has become impossible for her to escape the song now, with Bush's vocals even following her to a small cafe in Berlin.

“Most recently, I was in Berlin in like, a very tiny café. It was just me and my friend - we’re the only people there. And then, of course, like the song starts playing, and everyone in the restaurant is kind of like [tilts head, looks], all the servers are like ‘Oh. What’s she gonna do?’ No, like, that’s my cue to go.”