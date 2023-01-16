 
entertainment
Monday Jan 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Katy Perry wants to become a 'grandma pop star'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 16, 2023

Katy Perry wants to become a grandma pop star
Katy Perry wants to become a 'grandma pop star'

Katy Perry revealed on Gwyneth Paltrow's podcast Goop that she wants to become a 'grandma pop star' because there are not many grandmas or grandpas in her field therefore she aims to be one for her family, as reported by Fox News.

Katy said, "I wanna be a grandma pop star. You don't see a lot of grandmas or grandpas in my field, but I'm going to be one of them. I wanna do it for my daughter, for my family, and for my partner. A lot of people don't get out alive in both our businesses."

Katy also shared how she keeps a balance between her residency and her home life, as it allows her to spend more time with her fiance Orlando Bloom and their two-year-old daughter Daisy.

Katy said, "I do it in three week instalments. It allows me the ability to drop my daughter off at pre-school, and then mommy goes to work and comes back home the next day. It's such a great routine. It's something that pop stars love to do and check off the box."

More From Entertainment:

Troy Kotsur says his Oscar win for Coda is still sinking in

Troy Kotsur says his Oscar win for Coda is still sinking in

Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan reunite after 32 years

Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan reunite after 32 years
Jeff Bridges remembers late father Lloyd Bridges in Critics Choice Awards speech

Jeff Bridges remembers late father Lloyd Bridges in Critics Choice Awards speech
King Charles accused of not supporting William, Harry enough after Princess Diana's death

King Charles accused of not supporting William, Harry enough after Princess Diana's death
Jeremy Clarkson apologises to Meghan over 'horrible' piece of writing amid fears of losing job

Jeremy Clarkson apologises to Meghan over 'horrible' piece of writing amid fears of losing job
Victoria Beckham makes first appearance after cutting prices of her clothing items

Victoria Beckham makes first appearance after cutting prices of her clothing items
Avan Jogia prefers 'not to think about' his time with Nickelodeon 'fondly'

Avan Jogia prefers 'not to think about' his time with Nickelodeon 'fondly'
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance think their marriage is 'Like a Rock Band'

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance think their marriage is 'Like a Rock Band'
Piers Morgan announces he's 'a father again': Fans pour in Congratulatory messages

Piers Morgan announces he's 'a father again': Fans pour in Congratulatory messages

Kylie Jenner leaves fans guessing as she posts new bedroom pics with her stunning pal

Kylie Jenner leaves fans guessing as she posts new bedroom pics with her stunning pal
Andrew Garfield rumoured flame Daisy Edgar-Jones steals show at Critics' Choice Awards

Andrew Garfield rumoured flame Daisy Edgar-Jones steals show at Critics' Choice Awards

Margot Robbie nearly escapes major wardrobe malfunction at ‘Babylon’ Sydney premiere

Margot Robbie nearly escapes major wardrobe malfunction at ‘Babylon’ Sydney premiere