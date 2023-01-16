Katy Perry wants to become a 'grandma pop star'

Katy Perry revealed on Gwyneth Paltrow's podcast Goop that she wants to become a 'grandma pop star' because there are not many grandmas or grandpas in her field therefore she aims to be one for her family, as reported by Fox News.

Katy said, "I wanna be a grandma pop star. You don't see a lot of grandmas or grandpas in my field, but I'm going to be one of them. I wanna do it for my daughter, for my family, and for my partner. A lot of people don't get out alive in both our businesses."

Katy also shared how she keeps a balance between her residency and her home life, as it allows her to spend more time with her fiance Orlando Bloom and their two-year-old daughter Daisy.

Katy said, "I do it in three week instalments. It allows me the ability to drop my daughter off at pre-school, and then mommy goes to work and comes back home the next day. It's such a great routine. It's something that pop stars love to do and check off the box."