Ashley Robert commands attention in crop top as she leaves Heart FM

Ashley Roberts commanded attention in a cut-out crop top as she departed the Heart FM studios in London on Monday.

The TV personality, 41, was joined by her radio co-star Amanda Holden, 51, who opted for a classy boucle co-ord.

The duo made sure to put on stylish displays, both opting for eye-catching shades of hot pink to brighten up the dull winter's day.

Ashley teamed her fitted top with a pair of wide-leg trousers and a matching trench coat, that she draped loosely over her shoulders.

Amanda's co-ord consisted of a cropped jacket and tight pencil skirt with a leg split, complete with gold button detailing.

It comes after Ashley showed that she's still got a dancer's flexibility on Friday as she stretched it out after a pilates workout with pal Lou Teasdale.