Hamza contacts Parvez Elahi via Malik Ahmed Khan to consult over caretaker CM

PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi and Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Hamza Shahbaz. — APP/Online/File

Parvez says their nominees should be acceptable to PML-N.

PML-N deliberated over four names in Monday's huddle: sources.

Parliamentary committee to be formed if consensus not reached over interim CM.

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz, on Monday, directed PML-N leader Malik Ahmed Khan to consult Chief Minister (CM) Parvez Elahi over the appointment of a caretaker setup in Punjab.

According to party sources, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Malik Ahmed Khan contacted CM Elahi for consultations over the interim setup on Monday. In the discussion, Elahi said that they had proposed names that would also be acceptable for the PML-N.

On Sunday, the Pakistan Mulsim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader forwarded Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, Naseer Ahmed Khan, and Nasir Mehmood Khosa's names to Governor Punjab Baligh Ur Rehman as their nominees for caretaker CM.

The Punjab Governor acknowledged receiving the names in a tweet on Monday and said, “I have received three names from Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, which are being forwarded to Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif. I would like to see both of the leaders jointly agree on any name within the stipulated period.”

However, one of Parvez's nominees, former civil servant Nasir Mehmood Khosa, when contacted by the PML-N, excused himself from accepting the post of caretaker CM.

PML-N huddle in Lahore

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a consultative session of the party at his Model Town residence on Monday. PML-N top brass, including federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Ahsan Iqbal, and other party leaders – Azam Nazir Tarar, Attaullah Tarar, Malik Ahmed Khan – and others participated in the meeting.

Party supremo Nawaz Sharif, who was scheduled to address the meeting via video link, did not attend. Party sources said the former prime minister had expressed his displeasure over a successful vote of confidence by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the Punjab Assembly.

Sources said the PML-N deliberated on Azam Salman, Justice (retd) Khalilur Rahman Ramday, Nasir Masood and Justice (retd) Jawad S Khawaja's names for the caretaker chief minister’s slot. However, according to Geo News, Khalilur Rahman Ramday declined to accept the position.

Shehbaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shehbaz, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal and DG Intelligence Bureau held separate meetings with the prime minister at Model Town.

If CM Parvez Elahi and Hamza Shehbaz failed to reach a consensus, then the Punjab Assembly speaker would constitute a parliamentary committee, which would finalise the name within three days.

If the committee also fails to reach an accord then the Election Commission will decide the name for the interim CM from the names forwarded by the government and opposition.