Bid by foreign-backed elements to destabilise Balochistan to be foiled: COAS

Aware of external enemies and their nefarious designs, COAS says.

Army’s deployment and operations focused on Balochistan.

Gen Asim briefed on prevailing security situation in province.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Tuesday resolved to thwart attempts by "foreign-sponsored and supported" hostile elements to destabilise Balochistan.

During his visit to Balochistan's Khuzdar and Basima areas, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief emphasised maintaining optimum operational readiness while interacting with troops on site to counter instability in the province.

"We are aware of the nefarious designs of external enemies of Pakistan to disturb the hard-earned peaceful environment in Balochistan," General Munir added.

The army’s deployment and operations, he said, "are being focused in the south-western province to provide an enabling environment for benevolent people-centric socioeconomic development".

The military's media wing said that the army chief was also briefed on the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness along with measures being taken to ensure a peaceful and secure environment.



During his visit, Gen Munir was received by Commander Quetta Corps Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor.

Last month, five soldiers were martyred and more than a dozen others injured as seven separate blasts ripped through Balochistan — three in Quetta, two in Turtbat, and one each in Hub and Kohlu district.

For the past couple of months, Pakistan has dealt with terror attacks of various natures, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, with the nation battling against a fresh spate of rising terrorism.

Following these attacks, the country's civil and military leadership resolved to confront terrorists and work against their intention to deteriorate peace in the country.

— Thumbnail image of General Syed Asim Munir meeting with troops by ISPR