Where does Babar Azam stand in ICC ODI rankings?

Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam walks back to pavilion after his dismissal during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 11, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has retained his top spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's ODI Player Ranking with 887 points in hand after the conclusion of the home series against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz improved 12 spots to 28th on the list for bowlers after collecting six wickets during the recently-concluded ODI series against the Kiwis.



India’s star batter Virat Kohli has improved his ICC Men's ODI Player Ranking after his brilliant form in the recent past.



Kohli notched up two centuries while amassing a staggering 283 runs from three innings during India's recent ODI series sweep over Sri Lanka.

The former Indian captain has jumped two places to fourth overall, with 750 points, on the latest list for ODI batters.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen (766) and Quinton de Kock (759) are in second and third place respectively.

Kohli’s teammates Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav have also improved their rankings after good performances against Sri Lanka.

“Gill hit a century and a fifty during the series and his 207 runs at an average of 69 helped the opener improve 10 spots to 26th overall on the rankings for ODI batters,” the ICC said in a press release.

“But it is perhaps Siraj that makes the most eye-catching move, with the 28-year-old jumping a massive 15 spots to third on the list for ODI bowlers following his nine wickets for the series.

“No bowler picked up more wickets during that series and Siraj improves to a career-best rating of 685 points to close in on pacesetters Trent Boult (730) and Josh Hazlewood (727).

“Kuldeep was also rewarded for his five wickets from just two matches against Sri Lanka, with the left-armer jumping seven places to 21st on the latest bowler rankings.”