 
Showbiz
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor drops electrifying teaser of a new project: Take a look

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Fans speculate Ra.One 2 after watching the small video teaser
Earlier today, Kareena Kapoor shared a teaser of her new film; fans believe RaOne2 is on its way.

Taking it to her Instagram, Kareena shared a small video that looked electrifying. She further revealed that further details regarding the project will be out on January 27.

She wrote: “It’s not such a big secret… all you have to do is ask nicely. Landing on 27.01.2023 – stay tuned. Any guesses???”

In the small snippet, Kapoor can be seen giving a cat woman vibe. She lands on the ground with a lightening in the video.

Fans are speculating that the actress has hinted them towards the sequel of her superhero film Ra.One featuring her Shah Rukh Khan in the main roles.

One of the fans wrote: “Ra.One 2” while another wrote: “Ra.One part 2.”

SRK played a protagonist in the film named G.One. Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal played the antagonist in the film.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to star in The Devotion Suspect X alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, reports IndiaToday.   

